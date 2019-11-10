Forecast: Light trades to return, along with rising surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds are expected to return to start the week as a weak cold front diminishes just to the northwest of Kauai, with light showers for windward and mauka areas. However, the winds will remain light enough to allow for some afternoon cloud buildups. The light trades should remain through Wednesday, then become light south to southeast winds Thursday through the end of the week as another cold front approaches from the northwest.