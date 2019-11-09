Wahine soccer season ends in 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai'i soccer season came to an end on Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals.
“Inexperience caught up to us tonight,” said Wahine head coach Michele Nagamine. “Fullerton is a tremendous program, and they came out ready to go. Even though tonight didn’t go the way we wanted, we accomplished our goal of making the Big West Tournament. Now we have to go back and reevaluate our program to improve so we can get back to the tournament.”
The Titans struck twice in the opening moments of the game, leaving UH to battle from behind all evening.
In just the ninth minute, Savannah Sloniger took an assist from Haley Brown and fired a goal into the net for the 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, in the 16th, Atlanta Primus sent a corner ball perfectly in the middle of the box for Maddie Bennett to add another goal to build the lead to 2-0.
As the second half began, the Titans added another goal in the 51st minute for a 3-0 advantage.
UH battled throughout the evening, but opportunities were few and far between as UH only tallied nine shots on the night and five shots on goal.
Despite the tough night, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata kept UH in the match, registering seven saves, giving her 103 on the season for a new career-high.
Mata officially concludes her career with 290 saves for No. 2 all-time in school history.
