Reverse prostitution sting on Maui ends with 13 arrests

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui pulled of a reverse prostitution sting this week that ended with the arrest of 13 men.
In the sting operation, a female officer posed as a prostitute and targeted suspected “Johns.”
The operation took place between Nov. 4 an 6 at an undisclosed Maui hotel.
During the sting, officers also recovered more than $2,600 in what was allegedly used to pay for sex.
Those arrested face prostitution charges. Their bail was set at $100. One suspect was released pending investigation.
Authorities are using this operation to remind people to be vigilant in their communities.
“This operation was conducted at a Maui Hotel. We ask that employees of Hotels and Resorts report suspicious activity at their properties. Working together we can help put an end to this kind of criminal activity on Maui shores,” MPD said in a news release.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.