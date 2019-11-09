Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Lanai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a rare pedestrian crash on Lanai.
The incident happened just after noon on Lanai Avenue.
Police said a 2018 Ford pick-up truck was traveling northbound on the roadway when it slammed into the victim in a crosswalk.
The victim has been identified as Christine Sandi, of Lanai.
Police said the driver, a 55-year-old Lanai man, was not injured.
After the crash, the victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.
Police are still investigating whether alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash. It’s the 20th fatality so far this year in Maui County compared to 16 at the same time last year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.