Parades, tributes, closures: What you need to know for Veterans Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state and nation Monday, people will mark Veterans Day by thanking vets for their service and remembering those who gave their lives for the country.
Here’s a guide to the Veterans Day memorials being planned at several locations on Oahu and elsewhere in the state.
Event Guide
- Pacific “Punchbowl” Ceremony: The largest Veterans Day event in the state, this ceremony is open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific located at 2177 Puowaina Dr. in Honolulu.
- Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony: Veterans Day observances worldwide will culminate with a special sunset ceremony onboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Attendance to the ceremony is free and open to the public. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service for the ceremony will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 3:30 p.m. The event starts at 4:30 p.m.
- War Memorial Natatorium Marks 101st Armistice Anniversary: Veterans groups and the Friends of the Natatorium will gather for their 23rd annual Veterans Day observance. This Veterans Day is the 101st anniversary of the armistice that ended the horrors of fighting on the Western Front in World War I. The event will take place outside the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium located at 2815 Kalakaua Ave.
- Wahiawa Lions’ 73rd Veterans Day: Starting at 10 a.m., dozens of marching units will participate in the parade that goes up California Ave. from Kaala Elementary School to the Wahiawa Town Center.
- The Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe will not host a Veterans Day Ceremony this year.
- Kauai Ceremonies: The first Garden Island event will be held at the Veterans Cemetery-Hanapepe at 11 a.m. followed by another ceremony at the Kauai Veterans Center at 1:00 p.m. in Lihue.
- Hawaii Island Veterans Day Parade: Starting at 10:00 a.m., this event is being held on Saturday in Downtown Hilo. The parade’s theme, “Celebrate Service,” focuses on the increased involvement of veterans and the community to serve those in need.
- Maui VFW #3850 Luau: The annual event will be held Saturday evening in Kihei. Dinner is served at 6:00 p.m., tickets cost $30. Click here for more information.
Closures
Veterans Day is a federal holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 11, regardless of the day of the week it falls on.
Most banks and schools will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will also not deliver mail on Monday, and post offices will be closed.
UPS and FedEx will continue package delivery, though some stores may be closed.
The following holiday schedule is for city operations:
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect on Oahu:
- Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
