Moped rider critically injured in Kaneohe crash

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a crash Friday morning that left a moped rider in critical condition.
According to police, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mehana Street.
Police said a 46-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Porsche made a left turn on a red light onto Kaneohe Bay Drive. She hit a 53-year-old woman on a moped who was heading north.
The moped rider was thrown upon impact. Police say she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injures. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
The Porsche driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.
HPD says the investigation is ongoing.
