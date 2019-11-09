Kailua woman who terrorized neighbors for years ordered to pay $1M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury has ordered a Kailua woman who terrorized her neighbors for years to pay nearly $1 million to the Windward Passage complex’s condo association.
The condo board accused Sheree Heke of conducting a campaign of abuse against homeowners for several years.
A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that she not only verbally attacked residents but jeopardized their safety.
“It’s been very disruptive for probably three years. We had to put up with a lot of harassment," said Dr. Hamilton Winston, a former president of the condo board.
During the trial, the association introduced videos showing Heke driving her car at Winston and his wife. Another video showed her dumping gasoline on the floor of the apartment’s lobby.
“There’s a little kid in a wagon, there’s other adults near the kids and she’s seen swinging her arms around with the red gas can, dumping gas on the lobby floor," said attorney Terry Revere, who filed the lawsuit.
“She would make fun of elderly board members for their age. ... She was harassing employees on a daily basis. I’ve never seen anybody so out of control.”
Heke could not be reached and her attorney, Kevin Sumida, did not respond to our request for comment. But during the trial, Heke denied that she endangered residents.
“I had emptied the tank into my scooter and it was empty. So shaking it shouldn’t have made any difference," she testified.
But during the trial, she did admit she made fun of staff’s weight and swore at residents.
It took a jury about two hours to reach its verdict against Heke last week. The association will most likely be paid by selling her unit.
