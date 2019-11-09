Jack Johnson offers a taste of his new holiday album

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jack Johnson is in the holiday spirit.
The singer from Oahu’s North Shore released the lead song to his upcoming holiday album Friday.
The song is called “New Axe."
And it’s one of 15 songs on Johnson’s “This Warm December Volume III” album. The new collection of music is a mix of original holiday songs and remakes of classics.
The album will be released Nov. 20, while limited edition vinyl versions go on sale Dec. 13.
To pre-order the album, click here.
