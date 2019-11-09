HNN Forecast: Light winds and bigger surf

Happy Veterans Day. A big mahalo to all of our veterans. We can't thank you enough. Some pop up showers are possible as a muggy air mass takes over along with light winds. After daytime heating... that is possible.
Light winds will prevail for the next several days. The trend? A few showers will be possible over leeward and interior areas of the islands as sea breezes converge in the afternoons, while light trade winds deliver limited windward showers that will favor nights and mornings. Showers may increase toward the end of the week as another front approaches, with the front potentially stalling over the islands next weekend.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Monday as a north-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Guidance shows this source peaking by the end of the day Monday, then gradually easing through midweek.
A large north-northwest swell associated with a developing hurricane- force low tracking northeastward across the Date Line north of Midway is forecast to begin building down the island chain Thursday, peak Thursday night at advisory levels. Surf will remain up at advisory levels through the weekend as another large northwest swell fills in. Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through Monday as a moderate out-of-season south swells continues to move through.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
