HFD puts out a fire at an abandoned building notorious for squatters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -It took Honolulu firefighters about 20 minutes to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment building Friday night.
Firefighters were called out around 8:20 p.m. to the four-story building on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaimuki High School.
Some 10 units staffed with 39 personnel responded to the scene. There, they found smoke and flames coming out of a unit on the fourth floor.
They began fighting the flames and deemed it under control by 8:42 p.m. The fire was contained to unit 401.
HFD says the building is known to be abandoned, however a squatter was found in unit 403.
No injuries were reported and the cause has yet to be determined.
