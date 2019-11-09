Forecast: Light winds, chance of afternoon showers as weakening front nears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds have spread statewide ahead of a weakening cold front about 200 miles northwest of Kauai. Activity ahead of the front is bringing some cloudier skies and a higher chance of showers for the Garden Isle and perhaps part of Oahu, while the rest of the island chain will have a chance of afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
The weakening front should stall and dissipate about a hundred miles short of Kauai Sunday, with light to moderate trade winds making a comeback Monday, along with the usual windward and mauka showers.
A wind advisory is posted until 8 p.m. for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, thanks to an upper-level trough over the islands. The trough has also triggered some heavier showers and thunderstorms in waters off the Hilo side of the Big Island, but those showers should continue moving away.
At the beach, a northwest swell is on the way down, but there are more swells expected, although surf will remain below advisory levels. The next big swell is expected around mid-week. We also are looking at higher-than-average surf for south shores, with waves getting pretty close to the advisory threshold. East shores will remain pretty much flat due to the lack of trade winds.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.