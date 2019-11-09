Anti-TMT activists plan another ‘rolling convoy’ on Oahu

TMT opponents lined the Gulick Overpass in September as a "rolling convoy" passed below on the freeway. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | November 8, 2019 at 4:04 PM HST - Updated November 8 at 5:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anti-TMT activists are planning another “rolling convoy” on Oahu this weekend.

Unlike the previous demonstration, the city has not granted the convoy a permit.

Organizers say it will start in Kapolei about 8 a.m. Sunday and finish at Kualoa Beach Park around noon.

At Kualoa Beach Park, some 700 people are expected to attend a rally ― which is permitted ― protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.

