Anti-TMT activists plan another ‘rolling convoy’ on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anti-TMT activists are planning another “rolling convoy” on Oahu this weekend.
Unlike the previous demonstration, the city has not granted the convoy a permit.
Organizers say it will start in Kapolei about 8 a.m. Sunday and finish at Kualoa Beach Park around noon.
At Kualoa Beach Park, some 700 people are expected to attend a rally ― which is permitted ― protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.
