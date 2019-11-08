UH Men’s basketball tips-off 100th season with Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team tips off its 100th season, with the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic, Nov. 8, 10, and 11.
Joining the Rainbow Warriors in this year’s field are South Dakota, Pacific, and Friday’s season-opening opponent Florida A&M.
The Warriors will tip-off their season at 7:00 p.m. Friday night, before taking on South Dakota on Sunday, and wrapping up the tournament with Pacific on Monday.
Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award a one-night hotel stay and gift certificates throughout the tournament.
There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Friday’s game at Gate B.
Fans are encouraged to wear camouflage apparel on Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
