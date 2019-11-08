TLC coming to Hawaii for Valentine’s Day weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day weekend is about to get 90s nostalgic in Honolulu with the help of TLC.
The hit R & B group is set to perform Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.
T-Boz and Chili are capping off a two night concert event with another 90s hit band, 98 Degrees, who is performing the day before on Valentine’s Day.
Tickets for the 98 Degrees show are already on sale.
Tickets for TLC go on sale next Saturday, Nov. 16.
Click here for more information about tickets.
