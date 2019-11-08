9th Circuit: Deedy can face assault but not manslaughter charge in 3rd trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department special agent who fatally shot a man inside a Waikiki McDonald’s in 2011 can face trial for assault, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.
But the court said Christopher Deedy can’t be charged with manslaughter again.
The 2011 shooting happened when Deedy was in Hawaii for the APEC summit. He argued he fatally shot Kollin Elderts in self-defense.
In his first trial, jurors deadlocked on a murder charge. In the second trial, Deedy was acquitted of murder but jurors were deadlocked on a manslaughter charge.
Facing a third trial, Deedy appealed to the state Supreme Court. The state’s highest court rejected that decision, but a federal judge agreed with Deedy.
The state then appeal to the 9th Circuit, which found Deedy can be retried for assault.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.