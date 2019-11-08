Sunrise Open House: Homes in Kahuku

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at homes in Kahuku.
First up is this bright and airy two-bedroom, one-bath beach cottage.
Pink and red ginger, mangoes and monstera add to the privacy and tranquility of this hidden gem.
This home has been updated with split AC, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops and a detached covered BBQ area.
After the beach, you can rinse off in your private outdoor shower and sit down on the breezy front porch overlooking the garden.
This must-see home is listed at $590,000.
Moving to this comfortable and cozy fenced-in home.
There’s a spacious garage, large patio, breadfruit trees and tropical flowers all in your backyard.
This property is close to the elementary school, hospital and just 20 minutes to the world famous Sunset Beach.
Yours for $670,000.
Finally, this five-bedroom, three-bath home is part of the new Kahuku Villas development.
It has a spacious kitchen with wonderful natural lighting throughout the home.
You’ll also notice the french doors, ceiling fans, covered lanai, large private yard, walk-in closet and two car attached garage.
Enjoy the country charm of the North Shore with this wonderfully designed new home.
On the market for $829,000.
