State senator announces she will not be running for re-election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Sen. Laura Thielen says she will not be running for re-election next year.
Thielen has represented Windward and East Oahu since 2013.
It's not clear what she'll do once her team finishes in November 2020. But in a flyer sent to constituents, she said she missed doing work for non-profits and businesses.
Her mother, State Rep. Cynthia Thielen, announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election.
