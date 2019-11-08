State senator announces she will not be running for re-election

State Sen. Laura Thielen (Source: State of Hawaii)
November 8, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Sen. Laura Thielen says she will not be running for re-election next year.

Thielen has represented Windward and East Oahu since 2013.

It's not clear what she'll do once her team finishes in November 2020. But in a flyer sent to constituents, she said she missed doing work for non-profits and businesses.

Her mother, State Rep. Cynthia Thielen, announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election.

