Police identify 2 killed in murder-suicide on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified the two killed in a murder-suicide last week in Poipu.
Police said the victim was Catherine Angeles, 48, of Kilauea.
After fatally stabbing Angeles, police said, 50-year-old Derek Stokes is believed to have killed himself.
Police said the two were in a relationship when they died.
They were found dead Friday when police conducted a welfare check at the Poipu Shores apartment where Stokes was known to have been staying.
Police said both Angeles and Stokes died of wounds to their upper thighs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.