No. 19 Wahine head to UC Davis, UC Riverside for final road-trip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 19 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (20-3, 10-2) embarks on its final regular season road-trip of the season.
The Rainbow Wahine will put its seven-match win streak on the line as they take on UC Davis on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. before heading down the I-5 to take on UC Riverside on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 12:00 p.m. HT.
After a pair of pivotal Big West Conference wins last week against Cal Poly, and UC Santa Barbara the Rainbow Wahine rose two spots to No. 19 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll and six spots to No. 11 in the NCAA RPI.
Junior libero, Rika Okino posted a combined 35 digs over the course of last weekend’s matches, an helped limit the Gauchos to a .218 hitting percentage, while holding the Mustangs to a .123 mark.
Okino’s performance earned her Big West Defensive Player of the Week and has given her a renewed confidence heading into the final slate of regular season games.
“It’s an honor to be honored by such a respected conference,” said Okino on Tuesday. “It feels really nice and I credit my teammates for helping me out along the way.”
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig has continued to lead the Wahine offensive attack in 2019.
The Sweden native, compiled a career-high 19 kills on .304 (19-5-46) hitting clutch shots, in a marathon five-set win over the Gauchos last Friday.
Her career high kill night, earned Hellvig a program record fourth conference Freshman of the Week honor.
“I’m just honored to be able to have this opportunity,” said Hellvig. “I’m thankful and I’m living my best life right now.”
