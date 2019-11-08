Light winds and more surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes are expected through Saturday night as a front approaches the area from the northwest. Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours, and areas near the coast at night. A new high will build north of the state Sunday through early next week, bringing a return of light to moderate trades, with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter toward the end of the next week as another front begins to approach the area.