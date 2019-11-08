Kauai police officer arrested following domestic incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai police officer was placed on administrative leave this week after being arrested for his role in an apparent domestic violence incident.
Authorities say 29-year-old Royce Kaauwai, Jr. was taken into custody after police responded to an incident at a Kapaa-area home just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Responding officers reported that a 28-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident.
Kaauwai was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member. He posted $1,000 bail and has since been released.
Police officials say Kaauwai is a two-year veteran of the department as an officer in the patrol services bureau.
