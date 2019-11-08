HNN Forecast: The weekend calls for light winds

Happy Aloha Friday! The weekend is finally here and a weekend surfers will get excited about with a south swell on the way!
Light winds with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes are expected through Saturday night as a front approaches the area from the northwest. Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours, and areas near the coast at night. A new high will build north of the state Sunday through early next week, bringing a return of light to moderate trades, with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter toward the end of the next week as another front begins to approach the area.
Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to lower today. A new north-northwest swell arriving Saturday will provide an increase in surf, with another north-northwest swell expected to arrive Sunday night. Both episodes look to remain below advisory levels.
South facing shores will have an out-of-season swell that will bring above normal surf from today into the weekend. Surf heights will peak Saturday and Saturday night near advisory levels.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
