Here are the days you can get into national parks for free next year

Mark your calendars: National parks will waive entrance fees on five days in 2020.
There will be no entrance fees at parks on:
- January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
- August 25 – National Park Service Birthday
- September 26 – National Public Lands Day
- November 11 – Veterans Day
At Haleakala National Park, you’ll still have to pay for sunrise reservations on free entrance days.
“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela.
“Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”
