Hawaiian Air flight from NYC to Honolulu diverted over mechanical issue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight from New York City to Honolulu was diverted to Los Angeles on Friday because of an apparent mechanical issue, according to a company spokesperson.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 51 took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 10:15 a.m. EST Friday morning. Flight records indicate that the plane landed at LAX just after 12:30 p.m. PST, nearly five and a half hours into the flight.
Company officials say a generator fault was detected during the flight, and that the Airbus A330 aircraft landed without incident.
237 passengers and 12 crew members were on board the flight, a company spokesperson said.
Flight tracking website FlightAware shows that the plane never began flying over the Pacific Ocean, instead making a direct approach to Los Angeles.
The flight, Hawaiian Airline’s second-longest non-stop route, usually takes between 10 and 12 hours.
