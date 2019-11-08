Halemaumau’s lake is as acidic as fruit juice (and other things a new analysis found)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The scalding lake at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater is about as acidic as fruit juice.
And its chemical makeup reflects complex reactions with groundwater, rock and gases from magma.
Those are the preliminary results of an analysis of the water from the lake.
In late October, a drone headed down into the crater to collect a sample ― the first since the growing lake was first spotted over the summer.
The lake has been called unprecedented in the recorded history of the crater. It’s now bigger than a football field.
And in their analysis of the water sample, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the one things that certain is further tests are needed.
“Results of the water sample analysis will assist HVO in evaluating potential eruptive hazards posed by Kilauea,” geologists said.
