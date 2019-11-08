LIST: Here’s your guide to Veterans Day deals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Hawaii businesses will be honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel Monday.
The majority of discounts in this guide are valid only on Veterans Day at participating locations with most only applying to veterans and active duty military.
Keep in mind some exclusions may apply and offers can vary.
Freebies and other deals:
- Amazon Prime: veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get an Amazon Prime membership for $79. That’s $40 off the regular price. For those already with an Amazon Prime membership they can renew at the lower rate.
- Consolidated Theatres: Free XL endless popcorn to anyone who comes to see the movie MIDWAY on Monday.
- Home Depot: Veterans are eligible for a 10% discount.
- Lowe’s Home Improvement: Lowe’s will provide free, full-size American flags on Veterans Day to the first 100 customers at every store with any purchase. Lowe’s will also offer free mini, parade-size flags, up to 1,000, at each store. Lowe’s offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card).
- Lucky Strike: Complimentary one hour of bowling for all active, inactive and retired military personnel.
- Safeway: Show a valid military ID at checkout and veterans save 10% off groceries.
- Target: All military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online. are eligible to receive a 10% discount. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and to get verified for the offer.
- Walgreens: Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military. Must present a Balance Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive discount on eligible items.
- Wet’n’Wild Hawaii: For the entire month of November show your US Military ID at any Wet’n’Wild Hawaii ticket box office and get 50% off the $49.99 General Admission. Valid to all US Military with ID and up to four (4) discounted admissions per ID.
Food Discounts
- 7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.
- Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings: Veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu.
- Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes: All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
- Hooters: Free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country.
- IHOP: All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes.
- Red Lobster: Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
- Lucky Strike: Enjoy a burger and beer for only $10 for all active, inactive and retired military personnel.
- Starbucks: Active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.
- Tapas Waikiki: Sunday for brunch (Nov. 10), service-members, all active duty and veterans eat free.
- Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.
Much of this guide was compiled by militarybenefits.info and the deals have not been verified by Hawaii News Now.
