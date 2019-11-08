‘Glady the Glady-ator,’ the oldest woman to finish a marathon, dies at 100

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gladys Ottelia Burrill, who ran the Honolulu Marathon at 92 years old to become the oldest woman ever to complete the 26.2-mile race, died Thursday in Oregon.
She was two weeks shy of her 101st birthday.
Over the course of her lifetime, Burrill endured polio, the Great Depression, and two world wars.
With her late husband Gene, Burrill played a role in building one of Oregon’s most prominent timber businesses. Their success in business turning the couple into philanthropists.
Together, they also raised six children.
And Burrill pursued a host of her own interests. She was a world traveler, licensed pilot, avid hiker, and prolific gardener.
Late in life, she also took up a new hobby ― marathon running.
In 2004, at age 86, Burrill ran her first Honolulu Marathon.
She would go on to complete the marathon five more times. And at age 92, she earned the Guinness World Record as the oldest woman to complete a marathon. Her record stands to this day.
“Glady the Glady-ator” is survived by children Celeste Sweat, Michael Sr., Sandra Knudson, and Gina; along with 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in Oregon and Hawaii. Details will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.