1 dead in late-night shooting near Kalihi Valley housing complex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting in Kalihi that killed one person.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Kula Kolea Drive near the Kalihi Valley housing complex.
When a homeowner returned to his property, he apparently found that the house was broken into and opened fire, according to sources.
It was unclear whether the shooting victim, a male believed to be between 16 and 19 years in age, was involved in the alleged break-in. Paramedics said he was found with gunshot wound to the torso on Kalena Drive.
Police say one person is in custody in connection to the case, but they were not able to provide any other details.
This story will be updated.
