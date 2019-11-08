Coast Guard assists in oil spill clean-up at Pier 19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to an oil spill at Honolulu Harbor, and have already recovered more than 120 gallons of oil from the water.
Officials said the vessel Kamokuiki accidentally discharged the oil Wednesday night at Pier 19.
The crew of the vessel secured the discharge and began clean-up operations.
Some 25 bales of absorbent material were deployed along with booms to keep the material in place.
A Coast Guard crew conducted an overflight Thursday morning and found that some oil had leaked out of the contained area and was coming ashore at the Coast Guard Base Honolulu on Sand Island.
Clean-up in the area is ongoing.
