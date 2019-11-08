Babysitter charged in infant’s overdose death is out free on bail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu babysitter accused of giving a baby a deadly dose of Benadryl is free on bail.
On Wednesday, a judge lowered Denise Villa’s bail from $500,000 to $200,000.
Villa was indicted for manslaughter in August for the death of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch.
The infant’s mother said she has “mixed emotions” about Villa being free as she awaits trial, but says she still has faith in the justice system.
“Our hearts break piece by piece everyday we are here without Abigail, knowing no matter what we say or do, it will never bring her back is a cruel reality for us,” Anna Lobisch said, in a statement.
The trial is set for January.
