Asa Stevens withdraws from Olympic Qualifier

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Olympic Hopeful and 2019 National Golden Gloves Champion Asa Stevens withdrew from USA Boxing’s Last Chance Olympic Qualifier in Oxnard, California yesterday.
His exit from the qualifier is believed to be due to weight cut issues.
The Waianae native, was a heavy favorite to make the team, however his health and safety were the main concern of his head trainer, who made the final decision to forego his Olympic endeavors.
Stevens, was one of five World Champions competing in the tournament who had yet to secure their berth in the Olympic Trials.
