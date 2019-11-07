Want to be the next May Day Lei Queen? The application period is now open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -It may be a long ways away from May Day 2020, but the city is already gearing up to find their next Lei Queen and court.
The application period is now open for interested women between the ages of 31 through 45. The Lei Queen and court reign over the city’s Lei Day festivities and cultural events throughout the year.
Applicants should be well versed in lei making, olelo Hawaii, and hula. The lei court is selected each year from four rotating age groups. 2020 brings forth the Na Makua, or adult group.
This year’s Lei Queen hails from the Na Opio, or youth group. Nicole Aiko Punahele Makamae Kahi ‘O Mililani Nakamatsu currently holds the title of the City and County of Honolulu’s 91st lei Queen.
Next year’s Lei Day celebration theme is “Lei 'ili” or Lei of Special Places.
Applications are being accepted through the city’s Parks Department. You can obtain an application by clicking here and reading through the requirements and selection criteria.
Completed applications must be postmarked by Jan 3, 2020.
The selection day will take place in early March.
