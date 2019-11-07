Truck erupts in flames on Nimitz Hwy. after driver falls asleep at wheel

A massive fire engulfed a truck on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 7, 2019 at 7:06 AM HST - Updated November 7 at 7:21 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a close call for a driver whose truck erupted in flames on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday.

Police said the driver fell asleep at the wheel before the incident around 11:20 p.m.

Footage showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Two Good Samaritans rushed to the truck and pulled the driver out and onto the sidewalk.

He reportedly had a cut to his head but seemed ok otherwise.

No other details were immediately available.

