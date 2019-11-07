Seven displaced after fire rips through Wailuku home

Seven displaced after fire rips through Wailuku home
MFD battles Wailuku house fire (Source: Maui Fire Department)
By HNN Staff | November 6, 2019 at 9:02 PM HST - Updated November 6 at 9:02 PM

WAILUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Wailuku home was damaged in a fire just after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When the Maui Fire Department arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof.

The house is located at the top of a steep driveway. Firefighters said they had to pull fire fighting lines about 300 feet in order to fight the flames.

The fire was extinguished at 6 p.m.

The Red Cross is helping seven people who lived there.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.