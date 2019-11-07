Officials renew urgent call for water conservation in West Maui as drought drags on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Worsening drought conditions in West Maui are prompting authorities to issue another call to conserve water or risk possible outages in some areas.
Some 20,000 customers in West Maui are affected by the voluntary conservation notice.
Officials said a worsening drought has drastically reduced the amount of surface water flowing into treatment plants. The Hawaii Drought Monitor shows parts of Maui are seeing severe to extreme drought conditions.
At the Mahinahina Water Treatment plant, production is down 50% to 1 million gallons. At the Lahaina plant, it’s down 25%.
“Conserving water now is very important for continued, reliable water service,” Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson said, in a news release. "Without conservation, our customers can expect low water pressure and possible water outages in some areas.”
The department first put out a call for water conservation in September, warning that a failure to cut down on water usage could trigger mandatory conservation.
