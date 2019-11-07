Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday.

All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply.

Officials said despite the recent rain, there still isn’t enough water to operate the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility.

The treatment facility has been shut down since Tuesday.

Water tankers are posted at the top of Ala Hoku Place and at the Kaanapali Beach Club Resort.