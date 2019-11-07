Mata wins Big West Goalkeeper of the year

Freshman forward Kelci Sumida, was named Honorable-Mention for the Big West Conference. Sumida, came to UH as an offensive threat and played her role finishing second on the team in goals with five. Sumida snaked her way through the defense, creating opportunities for her and her teammates throughout the year. Sumida led the 'Bows in game-winning goals with three and provided a one-two punch with Ryan on the attacking edges.