HPD receives ‘numerous’ complaints about large flags on vehicles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Police Department say it has received “numerous” complaints about large flags and banners on vehicles recently.
In a statement on Facebook, the department said drivers should be mindful of these large objects that can potentially be dangerous.
“Large objects, such as flags, recreation equipment, furniture, or tree branches, that obstruct the driver’s view or the view of other drivers or that pose a distraction could be potential traffic hazards,” HPD said. “Any object that flies off of or becomes separated from a vehicle could pose a hazard to nearby vehicles.”
HPD said the law requires a driver’s view to be unobstructed and that any object should not extend beyond the widest part of a vehicle.
Fines range from $70 to $97.
Hawaiian flags have been increasingly seen on vehicles since protests at Mauna Kea began almost four months ago.
