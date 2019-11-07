HNN Forecast: Saying goodbye to the trade winds

It is feeling more like Fall! We are seeing temps that are closer to average. Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into tonight. Remnant moisture from an old front will bring some showers, particularly to windward and mauka sections of Oahu and Maui County today and tonight. Light variable winds will dominate Friday through the weekend. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours, with showers chances increasing as the weekend progresses. There will be a higher chance for rain Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening, and a few of these showers could produce some localized downpours.A weakening front, or its remnants, should increase windward clouds and showers as trade winds return early next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to lower through Friday. Then, a series of north-northwest swells arrive over the weekend and early next week, boosting the surf along north and west facing shores to near High Surf Advisory levels with the second pulse on Monday. Surf along south facing shores will have an out-of-season above normal values that will peak Saturday and Saturday night at near advisory levels.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
