HNN Forecast: Saying goodbye to the trade winds

It is feeling more like Fall! We are seeing temps that are closer to average. Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into tonight. Remnant moisture from an old front will bring some showers, particularly to windward and mauka sections of Oahu and Maui County today and tonight. Light variable winds will dominate Friday through the weekend. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours, with showers chances increasing as the weekend progresses. There will be a higher chance for rain Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening, and a few of these showers could produce some localized downpours.A weakening front, or its remnants, should increase windward clouds and showers as trade winds return early next week.