Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot to step away from team on medical leave

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii head backetball coach Eran Ganot is taking a temporary leave of absence away from the team to deal with a medical issue, school officials announced Wednesday.
Assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen will take over as acting head coach while Ganot is away.
The university did not disclose any details related to Ganot’s medical leave, and it’s unknown how long he’ll be away from the team.
“Although it pains me to leave the team, there are certain health issues that I need to address,” Ganot said. “I have a plan and I will return. I appreciate my coaches, players and the administration and I look forward to returning to the court as soon as possible.”
The Rainbow Warriors open the 2019-2020 season on Friday against Florida A&M in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. The team is also scheduled to play South Dakota on Sunday and Pacific on Monday.
This story will be updated.
