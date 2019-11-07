Couple arrested after Ala Moana Center robbery that left senior in coma

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after a grand jury indicted him for an Ala Moana Center robbery that left an elderly man critically injured and comatose.
Court documents allege Francis Aona II robbed 67-year-old Steven Tomosada in the parking garage of Ala Moana Center on Sept. 24.
Aona was arrested by investigators with the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Honolulu Police Department when he showed up at state Circuit Court for another matter.
Records indicate Aona is currently on probation for a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated.
Aona’s girlfriend, Paige Nobriga, was also indicted in the case. Sources say she used the victim’s credit card at a Hele gas station.
In addition to the assault and robbery charges, the couple were also indicted for identity theft and the unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.
Aona’s bail was set Thursday at $50,000. Nobriga’s bail is $5,000.
Officials say Tomosada, who remains hospitalized, has been in a coma since the incident.
