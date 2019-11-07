Body of missing Kauai man found in a Wailua stream

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kauai man missing since late October has been found dead, authorities confirm.
On Wednesday, Kauai police said the body of 38-year-old Wailua resident Chaise Lindstedt was found in a stream a mile and a half north of Loop Road.
Lindstedt was last seen driving a 2008 White Toyota Tundra on Oct. 27. His family soon after reported him missing after not seeing or hearing from him for a few days.
Then on the morning of Nov. 4, Lindstedt’s truck was found burned on Power Line Road near Loop Road in Wailua. When authorities searched the area, they couldn’t find any sign of Lindstedt.
His body was found by hikers around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The body was recovered and taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where a formal pronouncement of death was made.
Police have not yet said if they suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Police Dispatch at 241-1711.
Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.
An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.
