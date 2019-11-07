Big Island police arrest driver following deadly crash in Hilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police arrested a driver following a deadly crash in Hilo late Wednesday.
It happened around 9:45 p.m.
Police said a pickup truck was traveling on Kaumana Drive near Wiliwili Street when it struck a bicyclist.
The bicyclist, who has not been identified, died at the hospital, police said.
The truck driver was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
Officers believe he was driving under the influence.
The investigation continues.
