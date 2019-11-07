Bellator and USO team up for ‘Salute the Troops’ fight card December 20 at Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Barnett (35-8) will make his Bellator debut against Ronny Markes (19-7) in a heavyweight main event in Honolulu on Dec. 20 at Bellator Hawai’i.
To honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Bellator MMA has partnered with the USO to present a special live event free for the troops, along with their friends and families, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
This is the second consecutive year, the USO and Bellator have teamed up to honor the men and women who fight for our freedom and to bring entertainment and a piece of home to service members based in Hawaii during the holiday season.
This ‘Salute The Troops’ event will bring Bellator athletes and personalities to the military community and provide a live free event as a thank you for their sacrifices and dedication to our country, especially for those who are separated from family and home during the holidays.
Much like 2018, Bellator and the USO will also partner for a week of special events in Hawaii leading up to the big weekend of exciting fights on December 20 and 21.
Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops will air on Paramount Network on Friday, December 20 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.
The entire event will also stream on DAZN, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.
Details for exclusive ticket distribution will be announced in the coming days.
This unforgettable night will be part of an historic weekend culminating with the previously announced Bellator Hawaii: Macfarlane vs. Jackson on Saturday, December 21.
This highly-anticipated fight card to end the year includes undefeated Bellator women’s flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her title against Kate Jackson, and A.J. McKee taking on Derek Campos in a quarterfinal matchup of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.
