Young cancer patient gets surprise visit from the Backstreet Boys at Kapiolani Medical Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Some famous pop stars visited pediatric patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children Tuesday afternoon.
Band members Nick Carter and Brian Littrell stopped by the hospital before their third concert at the Blaisdell Arena. They sang their iconic songs, like “I Want it That Way” with the keiki.
The visit was extra special for super fan Jordan Ilae. After two years of battling cancer, Tuesday marked her last of her chemotherapy treatments.
“I’m super excited for her because it’s been a rough couple of years,” said Jordan’s mom, Kahea Ilae.
Ilae says Jordan got through the treatments with the Backstreet Boys by her side.
“It was really the only music she listened to on throughout her treatment,” she said. “It’s really cute because she’d be walking around the hallway singing along to the songs and the nurses would be all like is that Backstreet Boys?”
Carter and Littrell gave Jordan an autographed shirt, poster and tickets to Wednesday night’s concert.
“I think of the word hope. Everybody deserves a chance to hope, believe in something," said Littrell. “Going through a tough hospital stay or chemotherapy or things that you’re system is just stripped, drained you have nothing left and I think that sense of hope is what music can bring.”
The Backstreet Boys also stopped by the Brain Station, an educational program at Kapiolani that helped patients keep up with school work.
