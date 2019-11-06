Janet Jackson sings along to local singer’s hit ‘Hawaii’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Who knew mega star Janet Jackson was in tune with hit Hawaiian music.
The 53-year-old pop star posted a message on Instagram giving a shout out to Ana Vee’s song “Hawaii.”
In the post Jackson sings, “H-A-W-A-I-I,” then goes on to say she likes the song.
Vee’s song dropped earlier this year and is in heavy rotation on many radio stations in Hawaii.
Jackson’s Instagram post from Tuesday morning has already had nearly 70,000 views.
“I was like what!" Vee said when Hawaii News Now talked to her Tuesday afternoon. "I’m still kind of shocked right now.”
“I’m just a local girl pursuing my dreams,” Vee wrote on her Instagram repost of Jackson’s video.
“To have someone I listen and look up to love a song of mine that’s crazy and I’m just feeling extremely blessed.”
