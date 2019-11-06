US Supreme Court hears Maui wastewater case with potential for nation-wide impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a Maui wastewater case that could have wide-reaching effects across the country.
The central question is whether Maui County is violating the Clean Water Act by injecting wastewater from a treatment plant in Lahaina into groundwater which eventually ends up in the Pacific Ocean.
Supreme Court justices had several questions for both sides of the argument.
Hawaii Wildlife Fund and other environmental groups argued the contaminated water is damaging the reefs and polluting the ocean.
They won their case in the federal appeals court. But the county appealed and took it to the High Court.
“(Maui County’s) motivation is really clear: they want to reduce the compliance burdens that they have as polluters into the environment,” said Drew Caputo, who is on the Earthjustice team representing Hawaii Wildlife Fund.
He thinks this case is clear, saying the tainted sewage water that ends up in the ocean should be federally regulated.
The county says that’s not necessary because the wastewater they are treating is not going directly into the ocean, simply into wells that make their way to the Pacific via groundwater.
Caputo thinks this is a loophole in the 1972 Clean Water Act that needs to be closed by the Supreme Court.
“Even if you know that that pollutant is going to go to the river, ocean or the lake through the groundwater, you can do that without any pollution control obligations at all,” said Caputo.
Jesse Richardson, from the national Water Systems Council, filed a brief in support of the County of Maui. Richardson believes the County of Maui should change its polluting habits, but that it should be a state mandate, not federal.
“In a lot of states this would be covered by state regulation and it should be covered in Hawaii,” said Richardson.
Richardson says if the Supreme Court finds in favor of Hawaii Wildlife, the consequences would be widespread. He thinks it could force every American to go through an expensive permitting process whenever they touch groundwater anywhere near the ocean.
“That would add a lot of time and expense to that and that would ultimately be passed onto the homeowner,” said Richardson.
Last month, the Maui County Council urged Mayor Mike Victorino to settle the case before it headed to the Supreme Court.
Victorino, however, decided to fight the appeals court ruling and attended Wednesday’s hearing.
Victorino argues that conforming to federal permits will lead to huge increases in Maui water rates.
A decision from the nation’s highest court is expected sometime in June.
