Trades winds bring back the best weather on the planet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance passing to the north of the state is bringing up a large band of high and mid level clouds across the islands. A few light shower bands are detected on local radar this evening otherwise conditions appear fairly dry for most areas.
A high pressure fan builds back in from the northwest on Wednesday allowing gentle trade winds to return to the region. Shower activity will be light across the state favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight hours. Gentle trade winds will continue through Thursday before decreasing again on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. Friday and Saturday...Another cold frontal system moves into the region from the northwest on Friday, this approaching low pressure system will weaken the the trade winds. Light and variable winds are expected, possibly becoming light southwesterlies on Saturday.
Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily trend down through the second half of the week as the north-northwest swell eases. Another swell out of the north-northwest is expected over the weekend. This swell should be filling in by Saturday afternoon, then peak Saturday night through Sunday. Heights should remain below advisory levels at the peak. Surf along south facing shores is expected to trend up over the weekend as an out-of-season south swell fills in due to recent activity east of New Zealand. Surf may reach advisory levels around the peak, which should be late Saturday through early Sunday.
