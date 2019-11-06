Trades winds bring back the best weather on the planet

Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily trend down through the second half of the week as the north-northwest swell eases. Another swell out of the north-northwest is expected over the weekend. This swell should be filling in by Saturday afternoon, then peak Saturday night through Sunday. Heights should remain below advisory levels at the peak. Surf along south facing shores is expected to trend up over the weekend as an out-of-season south swell fills in due to recent activity east of New Zealand. Surf may reach advisory levels around the peak, which should be late Saturday through early Sunday.