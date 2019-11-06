State to get $20M for planned pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get $20 million from the federal government to build a pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard that had been first suggested and then championed by Ward Village developer Howard Hughes, Corp.
The bridge will connect Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Harbor to Ward Village, Ala Moana Center and the future Ward rail station.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said he worked with the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure the discretionary grant funding aimed at making a “significant local or regional impact.”
“We had to compete for these dollars, so this is an especially big win for Oahu residents," Schatz said.
“These new federal funds will make it easier and safer for people to visit Ala Moana Beach Park, shop at local businesses, and access the future rail line.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.