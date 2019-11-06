Settlement reached over deadly 2017 Marco Polo fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A major settlement has been reached in the many lawsuits filed over the deadly 2017 Marco Polo fire.
Hawaii News Now has learned it’s a global settlement, meaning all of the parties and insurance companies have agreed to end the litigation after mediation.
The fire was the most costly in Hawaii history and it led to about two dozen lawsuits over the deaths, injuries and property damage.
The lawsuits blamed the condo association, the management company and contractors for neglecting protective safeguards.
Four people died in the massive seven-alarm blaze at the highrise in July of 2017.
The terms were put on the record in court Tuesday, however the financial terms were not disclosed. The details will likely remain undisclosed to the public.
This story may be updated.
